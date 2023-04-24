Abeiku Santana joins Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa 2023: Shining spotlight on tourism in Africa

The summit's theme for this year is 'Entrepreneurial Africa' Empowering Africa's Next Generation, aiming to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development in Africa, with a particular focus on empowering young people to create a brighter future for the continent.

Abeiku Santana's participation in the summit will include meetings with influential figures in the tourism industry, such as Ms. Wincey Ramaphoi, the Board Chairperson for Botswana Tourism Organisation, and Botho Mogami, the Director of Marketing at Marriott Massa Square Hotel.

The discussions will focus on ways to promote and develop tourism in Africa, explore collaborative efforts, and innovative strategies to boost tourism and hospitality leveraging Abeiku Santana's expertise and network in the industry.

As the CEO of Kaya Tours Ghana Limited & Kaya Management Services, a leading travel tourism and marketing communications agency based in Ghana, West Africa, Abeiku Santana's contributions to the tourism industry in Africa have been significant. He has been adjudged among the Top 100 Travel & Tourism professionals in Africa and is a member of the Association of International Travel and Tourism Professionals, Skal.

Abeiku Santana believes that the youth are the key to unlocking the full potential of innovations, technology, and sustainable tourism in our world. He also believes that technology and innovation are essential tools for driving tourism forward. His philosophy is centered around the idea of empowering the youth with the knowledge, skills, and resources necessary to embrace a brighter future for generations to come.

His invitation to the Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa 2023 is a testament to his commitment to promoting African tourism and fostering partnerships for sustainable development in the industry.