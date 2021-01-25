The actor who doubles as a film director shockingly announced the sad news on social media today, 25th January 2021. Breaking the news, Eddie wrote, "I don’t know what to say, I don’t know what to feel. I’m just in constant pain".

The actor continued that "Rest well my Habibi. God Knows Best. I pray for strength!". Eddie who is also the head of the movie sector at Zylofon Arts Club, married Vida on September 22, 2018, at a private ceremony.

Eddie Nartey and now late wife Vida Danso

The cause and other details surrounding Vida's death has not yet been communicated. However, the heartbreaking news has since been attracting words of condolences from colleague actors and fans of the actor.

Reacting to the news, actress Nana Ama McBrown dropped on a comment on his post saying "ohhhh Soulja. My condolences", John Dumelo added that "My condolences bro" with Kafui Danku addding that "OMG. May the Lord be your strength Eddie".

See Eddie Nartey's post below for more.