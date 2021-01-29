The NGO which is spearheaded by Miss Sinare was launched last Friday at a ceremony hosted by Kafui Dey that saw renowned personalities in Ghana present.

According to the founder and CEO of the NGO, Mama Mariam Foundation, Miss Sinare, the NGO’s priority is to give love, Give Out and Change Lives. It also pursues a world where everyone in deprived areas across the country has the opportunity to good health, quality education, and aiding vocational skills.

Habiba Sinare and Kafui Dey

Speaking to Kafui Dey at the Launch, she stated that, “the foundation work is guided by its mission to change and create opportunities for the youth whiles developing an evidence-based solution that can be mounted up to benefit as many women and children as possible and its stand “We love. We give. We change lives.”

The vision of the NGO is to change the future by implementing sustainable programs that will improve the reception to opportunities and lifesaving services. MAMA MARIAM has four phenomenal values which include; empowering others, Development, Activating leaders, Compassion.

Miss Sinare shared that the NGO targets; construction of schools in the rural Northern communities, Build a MamaMariam ward in all the Regional and District hospitals of the Northern sector, Provide quality accessibility to water in the rural Northern sectors, Set up vocational institutions in the Northern rural sectors, Put up maternity centers in rural sectors.

Mama Mariam Foundation is scheduling to roll out these life changing projects; clean drinking water in the next year for the rural communities in the northern sector. In the next 2 years, deprived communities in the Northern sector of Ghana should have access to good health care by 15%, In the next 3 years, deprived communities in the Northern sector of Ghana should have access to quality education by 10% and 5 clinics and 5 vocational schools should be built in deprived rural communities.

See more photos from the launch below.

Habiba Sinare launches Mama Mariam Foundation

Habiba Sinare launches Mama Mariam Foundation

Habiba Sinare launches Mama Mariam Foundation