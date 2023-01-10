Afia Schwarzenegger sadly loses brother 1 week to father's 1 year commemoration (VIDEO)

Sharing a video of her brother and herself having fun at home, she wrote "my brother Richard Osei Bonsu is dead. Just exactly 1 week to my father's 1 year. lease I beg everyone to give me and my family privacy in this difficult time. Thank you It is well Rest in peace Abban".

In another post she said she asked for God's forgiveness. "God,forgive me if I have wronged you. Please God please," she said. Friends and fans of the Afia Schwarzenegger have since been consoling her.

In recent news, Afia Schwarzenneger has been begging for her freedom after a High Court has sentenced her to prison. She was convicted of contempt of court and was sentenced to a ten days jail term, however, she has served her sentence yet over.

The actress in the statement admitted that her actions and behaviour on United Showbiz were wrong and has pleaded with the court to forgive her behaviour. She promised to put up better conduct in public from henceforth

Graphic Showbiz reports that Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, who is presiding over the case adjourned proceedings January 17, 2023.

According to Graphic Showbiz, the judge indicated that judgement will be passed on the said date.

Read the statement below;

APOLOGY TO THE HONOURABLE COURT

I, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, aka Queen Afia Schwarzenegger, do express my sincerest and deepest apologies to the Honourable Court and to the entire public for my comments on the United Showbiz program on UTV.

I, against my better judgement, was a panellist on the aforementioned show which discussed among other things, a matter that was before the court. Whilst it was never my intention to delve into the substance of the matter, have come to the realisation, though belatedly that my conduct and comments, should have been measured by caution and restraint.

The discussion on the show had the tendency of bringing the authority of the Court into question and upon sober reflection, unreservedly apologise for my actions and conduct and any role played in the events that ensued on that programme.

I will always from hereon endeavour, to conduct my affairs in a manner that will not cause public disaffection nor seek to undermine the Courts of our land. As said on that fateful day, respects our courts and their authority, and urge my fans, sympathizers, and followers to learn the right lessons from all that has transpired.