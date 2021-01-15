In this deal, the GB Recz signed artiste will use his presence in the creative space to represent the marketing entity in a positive light, and by doing so, help increase brand awareness and sales on a consistent basis.

Signed on Monday, January 11, 2020 at the GB Interactive LLC, head office in Accra, the “For My Lover” hitmaker will also embody the corporate identity in appearance, demeanour, values and ethics, and thus far, will use his ability together with his management and shopping-retail company to map out promotional strategies that will strengthen the customer-product-service relationship and influence a large audience to buy and consume more.

With his Knowledge and appreciation of marketing, Online presence, Passion, and a sense of Professionalism in his endeavour, Camidoh, has proven to be the best influencer for the job.

Within the last half a decade, he has earned an impressive critical acclamation to his name as he’s been able to front numerous non-governmental organizations delivering nothing but success.

Offering the best and secured online store with prompt express delivery to their customers, Ololo Express is typical Ghanaian marketing and online shopping centre that provide amazing shopping experience with a pliable payment options and guarantee an awesome service to all their Shoppers.

They deal in quality products from world renowned manufacturers, ranging from food items, household goods, electrical home appliances and variety of items at the most affordable prices.

They also serve as brokers, who pick up products from your preferred shops in Ghana and deliver to your exact and preferred location.

As part of their mandate, they make online shopping simple and secured. The 24 hours online shopping centre is located at East Legon, Adjirigano, Accra.