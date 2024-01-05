The Ghanaian broadcaster who undertook the challenge to break and establish a Guinness World Record for the longest sing-a-thon, has landed in Tamale to support Chef Faila Abdul Razak who has been cooking for more than 100 hours now.
Afua Asantewaa flies to Tamale to support Chef Faila on her cook-a-thon journey
Chef Faila Abdul Razak is winning the support of Ghanaians for her cook-a-thon journey and the latest to show up for her is Afua Asantewaa Aduonom.
Chef Faila is hoping to cook for more than 120 hours to break and set a new World Record in cooking.
Chef Faila kicked off on January 1st at exactly midnight at Modern City Hotel Hotel in Tamale. Ghanaians in the region, including socialites and government officials have been showing at the cook-a-thon venue to support her journey.
Adding to the list of popular Ghanaians who have been supporting Chef Faila, Afua Asantewaa, who has recently been appointed Ghana Tourism Ambassador, flew from Accra to Tamale with her husband to support Chef Fiala.
Sharing video of her traveling to Tamale, she wrote "the beautiful city of Tamale awaits us. Going to support Chef Faila as she breaks and set her Guinness world record for the longest cooking marathon. When women rise nations flourish."
Afua Asantewaa after arriving at the cook-a-thong venue was served Ghana jollof made by Chef Faila and also, and she later sang for Chef Faila whilst thrilling observers present.
"I saw my self stand in front of a mirrored room for seconds, minutes, hours and days. Amidst all the challenges I still remained beautiful. Same thing I saw when I visited Jah Bless Faila this afternoon. So I sung for her Becca’s WOMAN," Afua said in an instagram post.
