Afua Asantewaa flies to Tamale to support Chef Faila on her cook-a-thon journey

Chef Faila is hoping to cook for more than 120 hours to break and set a new World Record in cooking.

Chef Faila kicked off on January 1st at exactly midnight at Modern City Hotel Hotel in Tamale. Ghanaians in the region, including socialites and government officials have been showing at the cook-a-thon venue to support her journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to the list of popular Ghanaians who have been supporting Chef Faila, Afua Asantewaa, who has recently been appointed Ghana Tourism Ambassador, flew from Accra to Tamale with her husband to support Chef Fiala.

Sharing video of her traveling to Tamale, she wrote "the beautiful city of Tamale awaits us. Going to support Chef Faila as she breaks and set her Guinness world record for the longest cooking marathon. When women rise nations flourish."

Afua Asantewaa after arriving at the cook-a-thong venue was served Ghana jollof made by Chef Faila and also, and she later sang for Chef Faila whilst thrilling observers present.

Afua Asantewaa at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Afua Asantewaa at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon Pulse Ghana