Akuapem Poloo breaks down in tears talking about sabotage from industry folks (WATCH)

“The court case came across when I started the show in Nigeria,” she told Neat FM.

“As soon as I started broadcasting the show on social media, the court case fired but God is great.”

She said despite her predicament, the organizers of the show have been behind her and have put the show on hold until she is free.

“The organizers of the show came in to support. And no matter, they have put the show on hold, and are willing to put the show on hold until I’m free,” she said while tearing up.

In April this year, the Criminal Court of the Accra High Court granted Akuapem Poloo bail pending an appeal after being held in staying behind bars for days for posing nude with her son on his birthday.

However, her lawyer Andrews Kudzo Vortia on Monday, April 19, 2021, filed a notice of appeal and application for bail against the actress’s custodial sentence at the same time.

The court has granted her the bail while a date for the hearing for the appeal to overturn the sentence will be set.

Akuapem Poloo was arrested and arraigned before the Circuit Court, Accra on three (3) counts of offences relating to obscenity contrary to section 280 of Act 29/60 and Domestic Violence contrary of section 1(d) (iii) and (iv) and 3(2) of Act 732.

She was sentenced to 90 days in prison on each of the three charges after pleading guilty to them, but the court said, the sentences are to run concurrently

However, not satisfied with the conviction, the convict/appellant has filed a notice of appeal at the High court for determination.