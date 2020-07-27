According to the prophet who is known as Osofo Dankwa, the chief – whom he refused to reveal his name and traditional area – poured libation and evoked curses on the controversial actress.

He said Akuapem Poloo can only be free from the curse if she follows three steps.

Osofo Dankwa claimed she would be saved if she seeks the Kingdom of God and worships him fervently; finds a spiritually strong pastor to walk with him, and remove the name “Akuapem” from her names.

He claimed she was cursed because of the name 'Akuapem' and if she refuses to follow the steps provided, she will lose her relevance and face calamity.

Watch the full video below.