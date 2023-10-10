Support each other before you ask for support from Ghanaians - Amerado to colleagues

"I believe that they say charity begins at home. When you're playing football, the first goal starts with a pass. So we are seeking support. How well are we supporting each other as artists?

"It starts from our hearts. It starts from what we do so that the people watching would find the essence in coming in to support you," he stressed.

He expressed optimism that if artists unite and work together towards a common goal, they can achieve great success.

When asked if he receives support from his colleagues in the industry, Amerado replied that he doesn't expect support from anyone. He appreciates all his fellow artists, whether they support him openly or not.

"I don't live with expectations, and I'm one person. I do not live with expectations. Those who support me, support me, and I love them. The fact that he's not supportive doesn't mean he's not listening. Probably he's recommending me to somebody at the blind side of me," he explained.