'Any idiot can go to court' - Afia Schwarzenegger

Kofi Boateng

Socialite and actress, Afia Schwarzenegger says any idiot can go to court a day after she was sued by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako.

Afia Shwarzenegger and Chairman Wontumi
She captioned a picture of hers on her Instagram account with the words “a wise man once said, any idiot can go to court.”

The party man, known popularly as Chairman Wontumi, filed a defamation suit against the comedienne for her claims that she has once had amorous relations with him on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

The Chairman is, therefore, asking the court to grant him GH¢2 million as damages, costs including legal fees and a perpetual order restraining the defendant and her allies from further publishing any defamatory materials against him, and any other order that the court shall deem fit.

According to the Chairman’s statement of claim, Afia Schwarzenegger had made damaging reputational statements about him on June 4, 2022, on her social media platform.

Wontumi is also praying the court to order the Afia to retract and render an unqualified apology for those defamatory statements.

A few days ago, Afia Schwarzenegger claimed in a social media post and also in a video clip that she had had sexual intercourse with Chairman Wontumi.

Her claim was vehemently refuted by lawyer, Maurice Ampaw, who served as an indication that Wontumi would sue the showbiz personality at the Tema High Court for defamation.

Who once said any idiot can go to court?

The statement was first made by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia in the year 2012.

Asiedu Nketia in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen admonished the opposition party New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to delude itself into thinking that it will win a court action against the EC.

He explained that the fact that NPP will go to court is inconsequential because “any idiot can go to court in a democracy but the onus lies with the judge to determine whether the case has merit.”

Kofi Boateng

