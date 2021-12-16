'Anybody who praises the mother-in-law has a problem' - Counsellor Lutterodt

“Anybody who praises the mother-in-law has a problem. Anybody nice with the mother-in-law will have a problem in future. You can never be a friend to your mother-in-law. It is wickedness and disrespect,” he said.

The controversial Ghanaian Counsellor further explained that he is not promoting violence, but the relationship between in-laws should not be termed as friendly. According to him such indulgent behaviour may overstep boundaries and invite disrespect.

“My wife and my mother can never be friends. They don’t fight, but they can’t be friends. The respect must be there. The respect is that she is an in-law, and you respect her at that level. You don’t have to be nice to your mother-in-law," he said.

“Don’t call her your mother. She is your mother-in-law. Don’t mince the words. She is your husband’s mother, not your mother. And you can never be her daughter. Keep that in your head,” Counsellor Lutterodt concluded.