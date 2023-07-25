Ass has become an asset for this generation of ladies - Michy on body enhancement

According to Michy, she has heard from numerous ladies who believe that men are attracted to a certain body type, leading them to opt for surgeries to conform to these beauty standards.

She highlighted the societal perception that a well-enhanced butt has become an asset, and women who undergo such procedures often experience changes in their lives, including traveling abroad and living a more comfortable lifestyle. Michy suggested that men are likely the ones investing in these new traits exhibited by women.

"In this generation, the ass has become an asset, and it looks like there's a stereotype, there is a type of body you are supposed to have which has become the new normal among women. Off late, when you enhance your butt, you go on holiday, you buy Benz and other cars. I don't know how that came about, but I think you men are the ones investing in that. Because if you ask, they will tell you that is what the men like," Michy expressed during the interview.

When asked about her own experiences with body enhancements, Michy admitted to undergoing several surgeries, not solely for cosmetic purposes but also for other reasons. However, she emphasized that she is comfortable with her current body shape and feels no pressure to undergo any further enhancements.

"I have been through several surgeries, not just for cosmetics but for other stuff as well. We are lucky to be alive. When I remove my clothes, I love the way I look when I am naked. When I am in a dress, you'll think I have flat buttocks, but when I remove my dress and look into the mirror, I look sexy. I am fit, and that is all that matters," Michy confidently stated.