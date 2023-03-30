Assurance secured, Davido confirms marriage to Chioma

The singer confirmed this in an interview with media personality Kiekie on Wednesday, March 29. According to Davido, he took a break from social media after he lost his son, Ifeanyi, because he needed time to reflect.

It was during this period that he finally married Chioma.

According to him, "I have never ever taken this kind of break. Just being away and I have had a lot to think about. It was a time to rest, reflect, a lot of family time, time to make music again.I remade the album. Before I went on the break I actually had an album already. Had a tour already, but we did the album, I travelled, I am married."

Davido's words are a confirmation to already-growing rumours: that the duo are officially a couple.

Recall that months ago, pictures of them wearing 'wedding rings' surfaced on the internet, and many couldn't help but comment on whether they were now official or not.

Also, last year, Pulse reported that Davido had hinted at getting married to Chioma in 2023 after the two were seen getting cosy.

With the good news now officially out, Pulse extends its sincerest congratulations to the Adelekes.

Watch the full video here