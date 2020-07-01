American singer, August Alsina has come out to reveal that he had a relationship with Hollywood actress, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The singer made this known during a chat with Angela Yee on the “The Breakfast Club."

According to him, Jada's husband, Will Smith gave his blessing to the relationship, “I actually sat down with Will [Smith] and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing.”

Alsina says he met Jada in 2015 after he was introduced to her by her son, Jaden, and the two became when he vacationed with the family in Hawaii in 2016.

The singer says he fell in love with Jada immediately.

"I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody," he said.

Jada Pinkett Smith [Instagram/JadaPinkettSmith]

“And I really loved a person, I experienced that and I know what that feels like and some people never get that in this lifetime."

” I know that I am completely blessed and this conversation is difficult because it is so much, that it would be hard for people to understand but once it starts to affect me and my livelihood I have to speak up about my truth.”

PageSix says Jada Pinkett Smith's representatives are claiming that Alsina's latest story on their relationship is false.