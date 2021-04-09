RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Award is more valuable than money - 3Music Awards boss

David Mawuli

3Music Awards present more valuable rewards than money, says the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu.

He made this statement during an interview on Y97.9FM’s ‘Dryve of Your Lyfe’ show on Friday, April 9.

According to the him, the connections musicians who won awards at the just ended 3Music Awards made with sponsors of the scheme is ‘invaluable’.

Sadiq said even though winners of the event received nothing more than plaques, the reputational value it brought them is invaluable.

“Winners did not receive anything beyond plaques. It is the way that 3Music has always worked,” he said. “The experience and the stance of it as an industrial initiative and the reputational value that it brings: I mean after the event itself they’ve (artistes) worked with some of our sponsors and some of our sponsors have even taken some of the award winners from Ghana and that is invaluable.”

“There is a bigger conversation that goes on”.

He disclosed that music streaming platform, Boomplay is set to have a “whole promotional drive” for Mr Drew after the event.

“That is how it is supposed to be. Awards go beyond ‘come take 10,000 cedis for winning awards,” he added.

The 2021 3Music Awards that took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on the 27th of March, 2021 saw many Ghanaians impressed with the stage setup and creativity of organizers who put up a great virtual show.

