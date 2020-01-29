His words come after the government of Ghana led by President Nana Akuffo Addo yesterday in a ceremony released 307 ambulances to all constituencies and major hospitals across the country.

In a social media post, he stated how passionate he has been about this course of government supplying health institutions, adding that he is grateful.

“I’m so glad that finally the ambulances are on the road and working,” he stated. “It’s been something that has been on my heart and have been crusading for about a year now.”

In November 2018, the musician teamed up with On-air-personality and reggae musician, Blakk Rasta on a song “52 Ambulances” addressing the same issue and even ended up being victimized during a concert.

“‪In the process I put out a single and ended up been driven off stage among many other things that came in it’s wake.”

Knii Lante who is one of Ghana’s celebrated musician believes the investment is worth is and also urged the government to do more in the years to come

“‪We need to bring more in at the expense of the luxury vehicles being brought in for government officials and parastatals. We need much much more ... but for now this is definitely a step in the right direction .... ayekoo,” he concluded.