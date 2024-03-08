ADVERTISEMENT
Women will not pay for anything if Ayra Starr becomes president

Gideon Nicholas Day

Nigerian music sensation Ayra Starr, famed for her hit "Rush," has become the center of online discussions after sharing her ambitious vision for women during a recent interview.

The Mavin star, a vocal advocate for feminism, expressed her desire to alleviate the challenges faced by women if she were to assume the role of president for a day.

However, her proposition faced backlash from some male fans, sparking a heated debate on social media. Despite the criticism, Ayra Starr stood firm in her commitment to improving the lives of women, citing her dedication to feminist causes.

Ayra Starr emphasized her goal of relieving women and children of financial burdens if granted the opportunity to hold the presidential seat for a day. The artist's bold statement has triggered conversations on gender roles and societal expectations.

