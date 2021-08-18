Becca’s husband flies her to Paris to celebrate 3rd marriage anniversary (PHOTOS)

And as a couple who have had quite a happy journey, Daniel decided to pull a surprise on his wife.

According to the “Beshew” hitmaker, Daniel called her a day after her birthday and told her he wants to travel with her and their baby to Nigeria to celebrate their anniversary.

“3 days ago was my birthday and we had a little dinner at home. Woke up the next day, went to work as usual and hubby called me mid-day, to say he wanted us to travel home to Lagos same day, to celebrate our anniversary (Aug.18). Came back home to pack lightly, cos he mentioned we were traveling with the baby and her nanny,” she revealed in an Instagram post.

She said she headed to the airport and to her surprise, she was rather handed boarding passes for Paris.

“Headed to the airport to catch a flight to Nigeria, only to be handed boarding passes for Paris.”

Becca disclosed that flying to Paris wasn’t what surprised her but the fact that her husband decided to take her to the same spot where they fell in love a few years ago.

“The surprise here wasn’t about Paris but the fact that he chose to take me back to the exact spot I fell in love with him. We had a little argument that night in Paris many years ago but the same night ended with me fully coming to the realization of just how much I need him forever.”

She thanked her husband: “@drtobitobisannidaniel I thank you for every tiny little detail you pay attention to. The way you look after me, spoil me and make me feel like the luckiest girl in the world.