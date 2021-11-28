‘Believe whatever you hear about me, I don’t have time to explain myself’ - Mr. Eazi

Mr. Eazi in an Instagram post on November 28, 2021, shared his time in the church which preceded his outbursts.

“Whatever you hear about me, please believe it. I no longer have time to explain myself. You can also add some if you want.”

He didn’t come clear what rumour or gossip was being peddled against him but his followers are asking Mr. Eazi to take it easy.

Before then, Mr. Eazi in a tweet had prayed to God for more wisdom than what he currently has.

“Dear God PLEASE grant me WISDOM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Mr. Eazi is not so much entangled in gossips and controversies because he values his privacy. A few of the rumors about him was the fact that he was dating Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui which turned out not to be true.

Fella Makafui has gone on to marry rapper Medikal and Mr. Eazi is currently tied over the daughter of popular Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, Temi Otedola.