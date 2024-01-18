The TV3 presenter tied the knot at a private ceremony held in Accra on January 5th, 2024. According to reports, it was a strictly 'no phones allowed' ceremony, where all wedding guests were required to drop their phones before entering the venue.
Berla Mundi drops exclusive photos from her wedding as she introduces her husband
Berla Mundi has finally broken her silence on her marriage with photos from her wedding.
Berla Mundi married David Tabi, hailing from a wealthy Ghanaian family. David Tabi's family has been involved in the mining and agriculture industry for the past 30 years.
David is also reported to have studied in Canada and returned to Ghana to manage his family's business. Berla Mundi is one of the few Ghanaian celebrities about whom you will never hear any rumors when it comes to her private life.
Nothing about her relationship has ever made headlines; hence, her wedding to David Tabi comes as a surprise to many.
Finally sharing the good news with friends and fans on social media, Berla Mundi dropped exclusive photos from her big day. She captioned the post, "Took a break and took a step! Meet Bae!!! Thank you all for the love. #ForeverBegins #MrsT #Godisthereason."
