ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Berla Mundi drops exclusive photos from her wedding as she introduces her husband

Selorm Tali

Berla Mundi has finally broken her silence on her marriage with photos from her wedding.

Berla Mundi drops exclusive photos from her wedding as she introduces her husband
Berla Mundi drops exclusive photos from her wedding as she introduces her husband

The TV3 presenter tied the knot at a private ceremony held in Accra on January 5th, 2024. According to reports, it was a strictly 'no phones allowed' ceremony, where all wedding guests were required to drop their phones before entering the venue.

Recommended articles

Berla Mundi married David Tabi, hailing from a wealthy Ghanaian family. David Tabi's family has been involved in the mining and agriculture industry for the past 30 years.

David is also reported to have studied in Canada and returned to Ghana to manage his family's business. Berla Mundi is one of the few Ghanaian celebrities about whom you will never hear any rumors when it comes to her private life.

Nothing about her relationship has ever made headlines; hence, her wedding to David Tabi comes as a surprise to many.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally sharing the good news with friends and fans on social media, Berla Mundi dropped exclusive photos from her big day. She captioned the post, "Took a break and took a step! Meet Bae!!! Thank you all for the love. #ForeverBegins #MrsT #Godisthereason."

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Patrick Amenuvor: Ghanaian man who started stand-a-thon sadly quits after few hours

Patrick Amenuvor: Ghanaian man who started stand-a-thon sadly quits after few hours

Prophet Kofi Oduro

'That is foolishness' - Prophet Oduro reacts to Hayford's leaked licking video

Rev Obinim in tears as he admits fight with Kennedy Agyapong collapsed his church

Obofour and I have lost our relevance - Obinim cries over decline in membership (VIDEO)

Tiwa Savage

Water and Garri: Amazon acquires Tiwa Savage movie shot in Cape Coast