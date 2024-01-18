Berla Mundi drops exclusive photos from her wedding as she introduces her husband

Berla Mundi married David Tabi, hailing from a wealthy Ghanaian family. David Tabi's family has been involved in the mining and agriculture industry for the past 30 years.

David is also reported to have studied in Canada and returned to Ghana to manage his family's business. Berla Mundi is one of the few Ghanaian celebrities about whom you will never hear any rumors when it comes to her private life.

Nothing about her relationship has ever made headlines; hence, her wedding to David Tabi comes as a surprise to many.

