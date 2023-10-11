MUSIGA elects Bessa Simons as new President over Ras Appiah Caleb

Bessa Simons who has been acting as MUSIGA's president in the past four years defeated his only contender Ras Appiah Caleb. He polled 324 votes against Caleb's 66.

The election, which took place in all the regions, had a good turnout of MUSIGA members who came in to exercise their rights to vote.

Members of MUSIGA Greater Accra Region cast their votes at the Accra Tourist Information Centre.

The election is expected to bring to rest all the prolonged disagreements among members of the union after the elections was postponed four times.

In an earlier interview with Graphic Showbiz, Bessa Simons pledged to work tirelessly to advance the interests of musicians across the country.

His tenure is expected to usher in a period of innovation and growth for the organisation and the Ghanaian music industry at large.

He highlighted the importance of unity and collaboration within MUSIGA, emphasising that “together, we can achieve great strides in the music industry.”