'Actresses who overtook me are desperately looking for husbands' – Beverly Afaglo

While Beverly acknowledged that getting married might have had some influence on her career, she emphasized the immense value it brought to her life in the form of a loving and fulfilling family.

In an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, she expressed her belief that some of the actresses who gained popularity in the movie industry after their marriage are now keen to find life partners as well.

She emphasized that everyone's journey is unique, and the way God works in people's lives differs from one individual to another. In her words, "How God works is different for every individual."

Beverly Afaglo also candidly acknowledged that marriage can slow down one's career progress in the movie industry, as actresses who are still single may have the opportunity to rise faster. Nevertheless, she remains content with the beautiful family life she has built through marriage.

In her own words;

“Those people who overtook me whiles I’m home are also now looking for husbands to marry and give birth. That is how God works in his own way. How God works is different from every individual”.

“Marriage slows you down and those who are still single in the industry will overtake you though you started before them”