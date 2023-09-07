ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Black Sherif bags another BET nomination for 'Best International Flow Award'

Dorcas Agambila

Young Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, known in private life as Mohammed Ismail Sheriff, has grabbed his second BET nomination.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif

Black Sherif has been nominated in the Best International Flow category at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Recommended articles

Black Sherif will compete against nine other rappers for the award. Three of his competitors are Africans, Aka and K.O from South Africa and Sampa The Great from Zimbabwe.

The other nominees are Gazo (France), Central Cee (UK), J Hus (UK), Major Rd (Brazil), Ninho (France) and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil).

The show will tape in Atlanta on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Black Sherif gabbed his first nomination for the ‘Best International Flow’ last year but lost the Award to Benjamin Epps.

He was nominated in the ‘Best International Flow’ category with Benjamin Epps (France) Central Cee (UK), Blxckie (South Africa), Haviah Mighty (Canada), Knucks (UK), Le Juiice (France), Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe), and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil) at the 2022 edition of the prestigious awards scheme.

BET promises that “the telecast will salute 50 years of hip-hop with not-to-be-missed moments and performances.”

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video of Delay in the gym with banging body gets Ghanaians talking

Video of Delay in the gym with banging body gets Ghanaians talking (video)

Latest video of Okomfo Kwadee leaves fans worried

'This so so sad' - Latest video of Okomfo Kwadee leaves fans worried (WATCH)

Nana-Agradaa

Nana Agradaa slaps her lead singer for singing noisily (VIDEO)

Medikal

The lavish lifestyle I display on social media is just props; I'm not rich - Medikal