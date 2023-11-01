The leader of the Ajagurajah Movement advised Black Sherif to remove the tattoo as soon as possible to avoid potential trouble and attacks.

He explained that the tattoo, which resembles tears, is an occultic symbol, and individuals inclined to spirituality might interpret it as a sign that he has joined a certain group associated with occultism.

In a video shared by Express GH TV, Bishop Kwame Asiamah expressed his concern about the tattoo and its potential spiritual implications.

He used an analogy to highlight the significance of the tattoo, comparing it to a woman who applies a different color of nail polish to one of her fingernails, which may convey a hidden message.

Tattoos are often chosen for their symbolic meaning, and individuals may opt for specific designs that represent their beliefs, influential figures, or significant events in their lives. Black Sherif, a 20-year-old award-winning musician, has several tattoos on his right hand, each with its own unique symbolism.

The popularity of Black Sherif's music has made him a global sensation, and he has received recognition from both local and international superstars.