'I saw this in my sleep every night ' - Blacko says as he accepts his BET HipHop Award

In his acceptance speech, Black Sherif who has had an incredible career since setting out some four years ago has revealed he saw himself winning the award in his sleep.

He also revealed how his resilience has brought him far and threw an invitation to all present to visit their roots, Africa, where they are kings and queens.

“I saw this in my sleep every night. I started making music four years ago in a small city in Ghana called Konongo Zongo and there was no way nobody was going to convince me that I wouldn’t be here, that my music wasn’t going global.

Thank you so much BET, thank you to God, thank you to my mum, thank you to my dad, and thank you to my team. I love you guys so much and to each and every one of you here, Remember you are kings and queens back home, welcome back home.”

Taped from Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA, on Tuesday, October 3, this year’s show paid homage to 50 years of Hip Hop with a non-stop party.