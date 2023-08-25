Bray Wyatt: WWE Superstar confirmed dead at age 36

"Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time," the post added.

TMZ reports that the 36-year-old WWE Superstar is said to have died of "a heart attack, according to wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp, who says he spoke to the Rotunda family after the fatal medical emergency, which occurred earlier today".

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wyatt Family Pulse Ghana

Wyatt joined WWE’s main roster in 2010 under the name Husky Harris, before leaving a year later. He rejoined the main roster in 2013 as the leader of The Wyatt Family, a cult-like group with sinister ideologies that also featured the late Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

The faction became a hit with fans, with their entrance — with the lights turned off and the crowd shining their flashlights, giving a backwoods feel to arenas — being among the best in WWE at the time. Years later, the group added Braun Strowman.