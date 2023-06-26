ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy, Beyonce, Drake, others emerge winners at 2023 BET Awards [Full list]

Selorm Tali

The awards, which honour the year’s best performances in music, TV, film and sports, were handed out during a live telecast from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles' last night.

Burna Boy at the BET award
Burna Boy at the BET award

This year’s event celebrated 50 years of Hip Hop, with Busta Rhymes receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. Drake and GloRilla tied for the most nominations overall with seven each, and they each ended the night with two victories.

The night's highlights featured Offset and Quavo coming together to honour the late Migos member Takeoff.

Nigerian singer Davido captivated the audience with an electrifying performance at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Showcasing a medley of his chart-topping hits "Feel" and "Unavailable" from his latest album, 'Timeless,' the DMW Boss had the crowd bouncing and streaming.

See the full list of winners below.

Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla

Breezy, Chris Brown

God Did, DJ Khaled

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

WINNER (TIE): Renaissance, Beyoncé

WINNER (TIE): SOS, SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

WINNER: SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

WINNER (TIE): Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

WINNER (TIE): Usher

Best Group

City Girls

WINNER: Drake & 21 Savage

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs feat. Kodak Black

“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

WINNER: “Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

WINNER: Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown

“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“First Class,” Harlow

WINNER: “Kill Bill,” SZA

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky for AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

WINNER: Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

Best New Artist

Ambré

WINNER: Coco Jones

Doechii

FLO

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

WINNER: “Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

“Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann

“I’ve Got Joy,” CeCe Winans

“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

“New,” Tye Tribbett

“One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams

“The Better Benediction (Pt.2),” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake feat 21 Savage

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

WINNER: Libianca (Cameroon)

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)

BET Her

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Her,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

“Players,” Coi Leray

“Special,” Lizzo

Best Movie

WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Creed 3

Emancipation

Nope

The Woman King

Till

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Best Actor

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

WINNER: Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

WINNER: Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

WINNER: Angel Reese

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

WINNER: Jalen Hurts

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

