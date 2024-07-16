RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Burna Boy brings M.anifest on stage for live performance at his London Concert

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest joined Burna Boy on stage during the recently held concert to commemorate the latter's African Giant album.

Burna Boy held a celebratory concert in London to thrill a lucky set of fans with classics from the critically acclaimed album.

Burna Boy [Instagram/Burnaboygram]
M.anifest was one of nine collaborators on Burna Boy's 19-track African Giant album, which also included Future and Angelique Kidjo. His verse on Another Story significantly complemented Burna Boy's objective to amplify Nigeria's current ills rooted in the country's history.

Per CNN, the song's political message made it a theme song for many fans on October 2, 2019, when Nigeria celebrated its 59th year of independence.

In a video sighted, Burna Boy shared his admiration for M.anifest after their performance in London, calling him "one intellectual."

Ghana's very own rap maestro, M.anifest, has proven over and over again why he's a force to be reckoned with in the world of hip-hop.

M.anifest takes listeners on a lyrical journey, celebrating half a century of hip-hop culture. M.anifest's lyrical prowess is a heartfelt tribute to hip-hop's rich history.

M.anifest
From the streets of the Bronx to the vibrant lanes of Accra, hip-hop has been a voice for the voiceless, a form of expression, and a global movement.

