Burna Boy’s 2024 Grammy performance ranks 6th on Billboard

He performed “Sittin’ on Top of the World” while accompanied by Brandy and 21 Savage.

During his production, he put an impressive performance with an infectious energy and charisma.

Billboard in a statement, said, “For the first Afrobeats performance at the Grammys, Burna Boy pulled out all the stops. Backed by Brandy’s gorgeous vocals and 21 Savage’s detached, confident cool, Burna sang “Sittin’ on Top of the World” and demonstrated that is precisely where he belongs.

“The lush, expansive stage — depicting a residential city block – and clever costume design (the colour red tied all three performers together, despise their disparate styles) brought to mind an MGM golden era musical — and truthfully, the Nigerian star’s infectious energy and easy charm wouldn’t seem out of place in a Hollywood musical,” Billboard wrote.

However, South African singer Tyla stole the show as she secured a triumphant win at the 2024 Grammy Awards, clinching the Best African Music Performance award on Sunday.

The 22-year-old outshone notable Nigerian contenders, including Davido, Asake, and Burna Boy.