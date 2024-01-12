Burna Boy's reaction to Eniola Badmus' weight loss sets social media ablaze

A new viral video captured the moment the singer set his eyes on Badmus at a club and his jaw dropping immediately. Badmus walked towards him with a smile on her face while Burna Boy's face conveyed sheer shock.

Burna Boy's astonished face has got the internet rolling with laughing emoji's and funny comments.

Some social media user's have called his reaction a new funny meme, and are have used it their posts.

For a larger percentage of Badmus' acting career, she was consistently body shamed by social media users for her larger stature. She was trolled by social media users repeatedly and in December 2020 she addressed the trolls, telling them that body-shaming is the reason a lot of people go into depression.

"Members of the public do not send me to my early grave. Na chubby I chubby, I no steal your meat," her post read.

However in 2021, the actress celebrated her '20 years on stage' milestone and debuted a trim figure, to the sheer shock of everyone. Then in an interview with City People Magazine, she said explained her motivation behind her weight loss,

She said, “In terms of my look, a lot has changed due to a decision made. Anytime I decide to do this celebration I want to surprise everyone. With the pressure and stigma I have gone through, I want to change that. So I want to surprise everyone and help myself. “What I can say is, it got to a point I could not control what I eat anymore. I eat anything, so far it is edible. So from there, I knew something fishy was going on. So far, I have lost 33kg,”