Butt enlargement kills; Kanayo O Kanayo warns fans after death of young lady in U.S

Selorm Tali

Kanayo O Kanayo is disappointed and infuriated over how a young lady has died after suffering complications from butt enlargement.

Kanayo O. Kanayo

According to the Nollywood actor, his close friend in the U.S. has disclosed to him how a young lady in the United States died after undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift procedure.

Narrating the incident, Kanayo O Kanayo said the lady was influenced by her boyfriend to undergo the surgery.

I am angry physically and spiritually. A friend in the US told me of how a patient, a very beautiful lady came into the hospital after this butt enlargement, she had an infection and her boyfriend who caused her to do that surgery just came into the ward and was feeling irritated” This smell is stinking” he ran out. A few days later, the girl died from the infection, bum bum enlargement.

“If Bum Bum enlargement was profitable, why are husbands not giving their wives money to do it.? Bum Bum enlargement is like boyfriend/ girlfriend relationship in Secondary School, not up to the 3% end in marriage. Sadly, this Bum thing many of the ladies do not end as wives. QED @valeriekanayo @clintonkanayo @sincerelymontel @vintagedeluxeinteriors @mr.ebudon @ikileads”.

Further expressing his anger, Kanayo O Kanayo cautioned anyone who may try to influence his daughter, Valerie, into having her butt enlarged.

On this note, anybody in the name of bum bum enlargement who will cause my daughter; Valerie, HolyGhost thunder! May Amadioha from Igbo land combined with Ogun from Ijebu ode kill that person,” he cursed in the video below.

