According to the police, Caleb was arrested for filming at the premises of the National Security Ministry which is a restricted security zone.

Caleb Kudah Pulse Ghana

Citi News’ Security Correspondent, Anass Seidu, in giving further details on the matter said, “Caleb Kudah who had visited someone at the National Security was arrested after filming at the premises of the Ministry".

"After he was arrested, the operatives detected that he had sent whatever he had filmed to another colleague, Zoe Abu-Baidoo. They moved to Citi FM with heavily armed men to arrest Zoe," he added.

Anass Seid detailed that "when they got here, the management of Citi FM and Citi TV joined the team back to the National Security Ministry with Zoe. After some interrogation, Zoe was allowed to leave".

Zoe Abu Baidoo Pulse Ghana

A citinewsroom.com reported quoted him to continued that "Caleb Kudah was being interrogated at the time we left ... The information we have is that Caleb Kudah will be soon released".

Before Caleb's arrest today, a video in which Caleb Kudah criticized Ghana Police for storming the Independence Square on Sunday, May 9th with armoured vehicles to ensure #FixTheCountry protesters don't assemble there to protest, went viral over the weekend.