RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

He filmed in restricted zone; reason for arrest of Citi FM reporter Caleb Kudah disclosed

Authors:

Selorm Tali

The latest update on Caleb Kudah's arrest has it that he was arrested for filming at a restricted security zone.

Caleb Kudah
Caleb Kudah Caleb Kudah Pulse Ghana

His arrest came to light after seven heavily armed officers stormed the premises of Citi FM/Citi TV to arrest, Zoe Abu-Baidoo, another broadcast journalist with the media house, whom they claimed had received files from Caleb Kudah.

Recommended articles

According to the police, Caleb was arrested for filming at the premises of the National Security Ministry which is a restricted security zone.

Caleb Kudah
Caleb Kudah Caleb Kudah Pulse Ghana

Citi News’ Security Correspondent, Anass Seidu, in giving further details on the matter said, “Caleb Kudah who had visited someone at the National Security was arrested after filming at the premises of the Ministry".

"After he was arrested, the operatives detected that he had sent whatever he had filmed to another colleague, Zoe Abu-Baidoo. They moved to Citi FM with heavily armed men to arrest Zoe," he added.

Anass Seid detailed that "when they got here, the management of Citi FM and Citi TV joined the team back to the National Security Ministry with Zoe. After some interrogation, Zoe was allowed to leave".

Zoe Abu Baidoo
Zoe Abu Baidoo Zoe Abu Baidoo Pulse Ghana

A citinewsroom.com reported quoted him to continued that "Caleb Kudah was being interrogated at the time we left ... The information we have is that Caleb Kudah will be soon released".

Before Caleb's arrest today, a video in which Caleb Kudah criticized Ghana Police for storming the Independence Square on Sunday, May 9th with armoured vehicles to ensure #FixTheCountry protesters don't assemble there to protest, went viral over the weekend.

Until this update, it has been speculated that his arrest was in connection with the video below BUT this allegation has now now been trashed as false.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]