Celebrated Hiplife/hip-pop artiste, Captain Planet has charged men to take advise from their wivies or girlfriends.

According to the ‘Obi Girl’ hitmaker, marrying his wife Uche Ofodile has been a great blessing to him because she puts him in check.

Speaking in an interview on Citi FM’s late afternoon show, Captain Planet revealed how his wife told him a lot of things he never paid attention to but it got to a time he realized that she was right.

“If you are a guy I will say listen to your wife all the time. My wife told me a lot of things I never paid attention to but it got to a time I realized that she was right. I believe that God speaks through them. Even if it’s your girlfriend listen to her,” he said.

“My wife told me that ‘you have so many friends, some are not adding value to your life. They are just a distraction. Some too are not the friends you think they are. So be careful,” he added.

Since he went solo, he has produced songs like songs like ‘Obi Girl,’ ‘Money,’ ‘Your Mother Saw Me’ and ‘Akpeteshie.’