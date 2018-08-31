Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Captain Planet advises men to listen to their wives or girlfriends


Singer Listen to your wives and girlfriends – Captain Planet tells guys

According to the ‘Obi Girl’ hitmaker, marrying his wife Uche Ofodile has put him in check.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Captain Planet play

Captain Planet

Celebrated Hiplife/hip-pop artiste, Captain Planet has charged men to take advise from their wivies or girlfriends.

According to the ‘Obi Girl’ hitmaker, marrying his wife Uche Ofodile has been a great blessing to him because she puts him in check.

Speaking in an interview on Citi FM’s late afternoon show, Captain Planet revealed how his wife told him a lot of things he never paid attention to but it got to a time he realized that she was right.

“If you are a guy I will say listen to your wife all the time. My wife told me a lot of things I never paid attention to but it got to a time I realized that she was right. I believe that God speaks through them. Even if it’s your girlfriend listen to her,” he said.

Captain Planet and wife play Captain Planet and wife

 

READ MORE: People are envious of relationships that don’t even exists- Nadia Buari

My wife told me that ‘you have so many friends, some are not adding value to your life. They are just a distraction. Some too are not the friends you think they are. So be careful,” he added.

Since he went solo, he has produced songs like songs like ‘Obi Girl,’ ‘Money,’ ‘Your Mother Saw Me’ and ‘Akpeteshie.’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Actress: People are envious of relationships that don’t even exists- Nadia Buari Actress People are envious of relationships that don’t even exists- Nadia Buari
Rapper: Criss Waddle reveals why he has not appeared on the “Delay Show” Rapper Criss Waddle reveals why he has not appeared on the “Delay Show”
Red Carpet: Celebrities we want to see slay at the Glitz Style Awards Red Carpet Celebrities we want to see slay at the Glitz Style Awards
Video: K.K Fosu performs ‘Afunumu Ba’ in Obinim’s church Video K.K Fosu performs ‘Afunumu Ba’ in Obinim’s church
Can't Think Far: If you don’t like me why follow me? – Moesha asks critics Can't Think Far If you don’t like me why follow me? – Moesha asks critics
Mc Jordan Amartey: Veteran actor to be laid to rest on September 8 Mc Jordan Amartey Veteran actor to be laid to rest on September 8

Recommended Videos

Criss Waddle: Rapper reveals why he has not appeared on the “Delay Show” Criss Waddle Rapper reveals why he has not appeared on the “Delay Show”
Sista Afia: I don’t know if I will make it to heaven - Singer Sista Afia I don’t know if I will make it to heaven - Singer
Celebrity News: Samini rubbishes claims his career has dipped Celebrity News Samini rubbishes claims his career has dipped



Top Articles

1 Branding Sarkodie’s Wikipedia page may be deletedbullet
2 Love Birds Princess Shyngle reveals Michael Essien is her ex-boyfriendbullet
3 Ranked Top 10 Ghanaian musicians with the highest Instagram followersbullet
4 Money Laundering Ibrah One throws shot at Menzgold CEO over BoG...bullet
5 Blue tick How Ghanaian celebrities can request for Instagram...bullet
6 Can't Think Far If you don’t like me why follow me? – Moesha...bullet
7 Photos Davido registers for National Service in Lagosbullet
8 Big Bucks My songs in ‘Beasts of No Nation’ earned me...bullet
9 Sista Afia I don’t know if I will make it to heaven - Singerbullet
10 Red Carpet Celebrities we want to see slay at the...bullet

Related Articles

Mzbel I performed my hit song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Singer
BKB's Viewpoint If you found the viral GHAMSA post funny, bow your head in shame
Bobi Wine 'Tortured' Ugandan musician freed
Branding Sarkodie’s Wikipedia page may be deleted
Big Bucks My songs in ‘Beasts of No Nation’ earned me $15,000 – Shatta Wale
Comedy In Ghana "Lekzy Decomic is The King Of GH Comedy" – Andy Dosty
Ranked Top 10 Ghanaian musicians with the highest Instagram followers
Photos Davido registers for National Service in Lagos
High Grade Boss Samini rubbishes claims his career has dipped
Sista Afia I don’t know if I will make it to heaven - Singer

Top Videos

1 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
2 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
3 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in Australia"bullet
4 Video Sarkodie and mum displaying their dancing skillsbullet
5 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delaybullet
6 Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church...bullet
7 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
8 Video K.K Fosu performs ‘Afunumu Ba’ in Obinim’s churchbullet
9 Video John Dumelo dated and left my sister - James...bullet
10 Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy...bullet

Celebrities

High Grade Boss Samini rubbishes claims his career has dipped
Don Jazzy and Richard Mofe-Damijo
Photo Of The Day Chilling with Don Jazzy and RMD has got to be the coolest thing ever!
Lekzy Decomic and Andy Dosty looking dapper in suit.
Comedy In Ghana "Lekzy Decomic is The King Of GH Comedy" – Andy Dosty
'Tortured' Ugandan musician Bobi Wine freed
Bobi Wine 'Tortured' Ugandan musician freed