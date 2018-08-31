news

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari can't fathom why most people get jealous over relationships, and lifestyles that don’t even exist.

The actress is a public figure but tries her best to keep most of her life’s activities on the low.

In a post on her Instagram page, she could not understand why people get jealous over things which don't exist.

She wrote, “Social media has created jealous behaviour over illusions… Sadly, some are envious of things, relationships, and lifestyles that don’t even exist”.

READ MORE: Criss Waddle reveals why he has not appeared on the “Delay Show”