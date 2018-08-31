news

Founder and C.E.O of AMG Business record label, Criss Waddle has revealed why he has not made an appearance on the “Delay Show”.

According to the “Bie Gya” hitmaker, Deloris Frimpong Manso, the host of the show always tries to belittle everyone that comes on her show, which he dislikes.

He also indicated that Deloris has invited him several times to the show but he has turned down the offer because he does not want to be belittled.

“She’s tried so many times, I just hate how she tries to belittle everyone that comes on her show, it’s like the only opportunity she has to make herself feel better,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, Criss Waddle, however, indicated that he may end up on the show considering his followers who want to see him there.

"I may finally end up on@delayghana’s show though"