Kwaw Kese rejoices as his die-hard fan pledges £20,000 to secure O2 Indigo venue for him

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese’s dream to perform at the O2 Indigo received a significant boost when one of his dedicated fans stepped forward to answer his prayer.

Kwaw Kese

The “Awoyo Sofoo” hitmaker recently expressed his desire to book and fill the O2 Indigo venue next summer, setting his sights on achieving a major milestone in his career.

Kwaw Kese

To his surprise, a fan came forward and offered to pay £20,000 to secure the venue for Kwaw Kese’s performance. This generous gesture turned the rapper’s dream into a reality.

Kwaw Kese shared a screenshot off his iMessage chat with the fan on his X handle.

Grateful for the support, Kwaw Kese expressed his appreciation to the fan and pledged to make him proud if he followed through with his promise.

Kwaw Kese’s determination to perform at the O2 Indigo was inspired by fellow rapper Medikal’s successful, sold-out show at the same venue over the weekend.

Congratulating Medikal on his achievement, Kwaw Kese now aims to be the next Ghanaian act to make history on that prestigious stage.

Medikal recently had a hugely successful performance at the Indigo O2 concert on May 3, 2024.

The event featured top artists like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Bisa Kdei, Malcolm Nuna, and Jay Bhad, drawing a larger-than-expected crowd.

