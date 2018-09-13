Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Captain Planet is married to his big sister - Counselor Lutterodt


Captain Planet is married to his big sister not wife - Counselor Lutterodt

According to him, Captain Planet can never disobey his wife because he got married to a big sister and not a wife.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Controversial and Self-styled relationship ‘expert’,Rev Counselor Lutterodt has taken a swipe on captain Planet.

According to him, Captain Planet can never disobey his wife because he got married to a big sister and not a wife.

Speaking on Okay FM, counsellor Lutterodt said that Captain Planet married Uche Ofodile for ‘support’ and not out of love.

There are some marriages that are called entrepreneurial marriage. So, there are so many marriages in this country that’s entrepreneurial marriage meaning you’re marrying for support. There are people who are marrying their producers; people who are marrying their marketers. So, if somebody has a career and you find anybody who has money and you go and marry the person, it doesn’t mean that you’re in for love. You’re in for support”, he said.

play

READ MORE: Akosua Agyapong is completely ignorant about GHAMRO - Rex Omar

He proceeded by saying that Captain Planet is not only married to his big sister but he is also enjoying the body of an old woman.

Captain Planet, leader of the music trio, 4 X 4 got married to Uche Ofodile four years ago in a secret wedding ceremony.

Watch the video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Akosua Agyapong is completely ignorant about GHAMRO - Rex Omar Video Akosua Agyapong is completely ignorant about GHAMRO - Rex Omar
Same Yesterday, Today... 10 gorgeous photos of Genevieve Nnaji showing her refusal to grow old Same Yesterday, Today... 10 gorgeous photos of Genevieve Nnaji showing her refusal to grow old
Kumchacha: Kidi's ‘Thunder Fire’ song will have effect and hunt him soon – Prophet Kumchacha Kidi's ‘Thunder Fire’ song will have effect and hunt him soon – Prophet
Give To Caesar ... KiDi won't perform at Rev. Obofour's church; fears 'thunder' will fire him Give To Caesar ... KiDi won't perform at Rev. Obofour's church; fears 'thunder' will fire him
Joey B: Rapper debunks rumours of dating Sister Derby Joey B Rapper debunks rumours of dating Sister Derby
Hair Goals: Who rocks the natural hair better, Sister Derby or Lydia Forson? Hair Goals Who rocks the natural hair better, Sister Derby or Lydia Forson?

Recommended Videos

Video: Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman - Counselor Lutterodt Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman - Counselor Lutterodt
Celebrity News: Joey B opens up on relationship with Sister Deborah Celebrity News Joey B opens up on relationship with Sister Deborah
Video: Akosua Agyapong is completely ignorant about GHAMRO - Rex Omar Video Akosua Agyapong is completely ignorant about GHAMRO - Rex Omar



Top Articles

1 Hair Goals Ghanaian celebrities who rocked dyed hair in stylebullet
2 Actress 5 gorgeous photos of Lydia Forson showing 'sexy is not a size'bullet
3 Again! How can you threaten the dancehall president? - Shatta Wale asksbullet
4 Celebrity Marriage Sherifa Gunu breaks up with Nigerian husbandbullet
5 Shatta Wale Diss Cut him a slack, Samini defends angry Stonebwoy...bullet
6 Money Talks Fella Makafui gets new customized convertible...bullet
7 Nipple Show Nicki Minaj's boobs slipped out of dress while...bullet
8 Strong Words! Shatta Wale would be dead if he was in...bullet
9 Photo How Stonebwoy could look as an old manbullet
10 Hair Goals Who rocks the natural hair better, Sister...bullet

Related Articles

Photo How Stonebwoy could look as an old man
Joey B Rapper debunks rumours of dating Sister Derby
Adomaa Afro-jazz/soul is buzzing; Ghanaians need to catch up - Singer
Guru Rapper to launch “Journey of Judah” album in 3 cities
Music Video Kiyo Dee drops "Juice" music video
Same Yesterday, Today... 10 gorgeous photos of Genevieve Nnaji showing her refusal to grow old
Video Akosua Agyapong is completely ignorant about GHAMRO - Rex Omar
Kumchacha Kidi's ‘Thunder Fire’ song will have effect and hunt him soon – Prophet

Top Videos

1 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
2 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
3 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delaybullet
4 Video John Dumelo dated and left my sister - James Gardiner revealsbullet
5 Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty revealsbullet
6 Video My mum told me not to attack ladies - Kuami Eugenebullet
7 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in...bullet
8 Video Sarkodie and mum displaying their dancing skillsbullet
9 Video Afia Schwarzenegger visits Opambour Prophet 1 in...bullet
10 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's...bullet

Celebrities

Exposing your body does not turn guys on - Actress
Akorfa Edjeani Exposing your body does not turn guys on - Actress
Teebillz
Teebillz Tiwa Savage's estranged husband deletes controversial Instagram post
Shatta Wale was save from being beaten in London - Stonebwoy
Secret Out Shatta Wale was saved from being beaten in London - Stonebwoy
Even Jesus Christ was criticized – Obour on MUSIGA GH₵2million Saga
MUSIGA GH₵2million Saga Even Jesus Christ was criticized – Obour
X
Advertisement