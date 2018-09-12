Pulse.com.gh logo
Akosua Agyapong is completely ignorant - Rex Omar


Rex Omar suspects Akosua Agyapong's deliberate attempts to foil GHAMRO’s efforts could stem her failure to attain a license from the Attorney-General’s Department to run a different collective management.

Highlife legend Rex Omar, says his colleague Akosua Agyapong is completely ignorant about the collective management of the organisation.

Akosua Agyapong had lambasted the entire executive body of GHAMRO including Rex Omar, describing them as extremely corrupt.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews, Rex Omar refused to react to the allegations on the grounds that he considers Akosua Agyapong his sister.

The ‘Abiba’ hitmaker, however, stated that female highlife artiste and television personality is ignorant. He also suspects Akosua is on the agenda of calling them, corrupt individuals.

She is completely ignorant about collective money. I am sorry to say this but I have decided not to mind her. Sometimes I feel ashamed that she is very close to me and she doesn’t know anything about collective management and she goes about disgracing herself,” he said.

Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organization Rex Omar suspects Akosua Agyapong's deliberate attempts to foil GHAMRO’s efforts could stem her failure to attain a license from the Attorney-General’s Department to run a different collective management.

Rex Omar also revealed that GHAMRO has set up a committee to listen to grievances and complaints of musicians.

According to him, Akosua Agyapong has failed to honour invitations by GHAMRO on three different occasions to tell the committee her problems.

Watch the video below:

 

