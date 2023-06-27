The rappers, Cardi B and Offset, have been married since 2017 and have two children together, but it seems all is not well in their union as Cardi B has issued a warning to her husband Offset over his claim that she cheated on him.
Angry Cardi B goes live to respond to Offset calling her out for cheating on him (VIDEO)
Offset and Cardi B have appeared to decide to wash their dirty linen in public as the husband and wife are entangled in a social media drama over infidelity.
In a now-deleted Instasory posted on Monday 26 June, Offset wrote: “My wife f**ked a N**** on me gang yall n****s know how I come.”
After the post and the controversy it has stirred, Cardi B also took to social media to clap back at Offset. During a Twitter Space conversation, she sang the verse of the Keyshia Cole song “I Should Have Cheated”.
She sang: “First of all, let me say, you can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y'all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”
Speaking to her fans, she added that “Listen, don’t pay attention to that countryman,” adding, “That motherf**ker spiralling and thinking s**t.”
This wouldn't be the first time the power rap couple has been hit with a cheating scandal. Offset has reportedly cheated on Cardi B and was busted by his wife. The pair almost went through a divorce until Offset publicly apologized to his wife.
The current state of their marriage is unknown as the couple has back to being silent publicly over the scandal.
