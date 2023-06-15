In response to Amakye Dede's revelation, Robert Klah, the head of public events and communication at Charterhouse, stated on the Asaase Breakfast Show on June 15 that they had no part in orchestrating the crowning session.

“We did not orchestrate any crowning session. So I am a bit lost when it comes to the assertion that event organisers are responsible,”

He emphasized that they provide a platform for artists and their teams to showcase their talent and creativity during the VGMA, but the specific details and actions during the ceremony are not directly controlled or orchestrated by the event organizers.

"We work with a team... so, you give them an opportunity, they create what they want to do... the only thing is that you want to ensure that whatever they are going to present is not distasteful, so they get there and perform their act, and you move on."

Amakye Dede on the Asaase Breakfast Show on June 14, 2023, revealed that he was forced to crown Kwami Eugene as the 'King of Highlife',

"Though I did that, it was not my will to do so. They forced me to crown Kuami Eugene."

Amakye Dede revealed that he initially even attempted to pass the crown given to him onto someone else, refusing to participate in the act. However, he was eventually compelled to carry out the coronation against his own will.