Check out Christabel Ekeh new sexy photo

The actress dazzles in fully clothed dress and its beautiful.
However, we’ve noticed a shift towards something like a ‘new’ Christabel Ekeh, appearing in lengthy outfits which covers everything that needs covering and doesn’t cause any trouble with censors.
She’s also talking about Jesus a lot, which could show she’s really making a change in her life.
READ MORE: Shatta Wale fires shots at Sarkodie, says he is disrespectful
Thank you Jesus #emo#77iP##. To console those who mourn in Zion, to give them BEAUTY for ashes.......Isaiah 61:3 May God give you BEAUTY to replace all the ashes inyour life this month. May He give you JOY to replace all your tears and heaviness. You are the righteousness of God. Just turn over your life to Jesus and you will begin to sing His praises too. God bless you inJesus Name. Amen . Makeup and gele: @strokes_n_lines #emo#8J+TuA==##: @fotostores_aandc_mall Dress and headwrap: @christabeldesigns