Shatta Wale fires shots at Sarkodie, says he is disrespectful


According to Shatta Wale, he was surprised that Sarkodie will shoot a music video with a Nigerian but refuse to do same with him when he was an up and coming artiste.

Zylofon Media signee Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior, popularly known as Shatta Wale has revealed why his friendship with Sarkodie will be more business than before.

According to the 'Gringo' hitmaker, charging Sarkodie and his likes will put them on their toes to wake up from their slumber in the music industry.

I am trying to charge Sarkodie for something from Strongman. He told me he will pay. If it’s Strongman from Sarkcess, they will have to pay because that’s how we can keep them on their toes. If he charges me too, I will pay. When you are a man and you fear money, you will never get it,” Shatta said.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, Shatta Wale talks of the love he has for Sarkodie by calling him his “guy“ but said the reason their previous collaboration (Megye Wo Girl) didn’t get any televised hype was because Sarkodie wasn’t serious enough about shooting the video.

He linked the situation with that of Nigerian acts who had done songs with Sarkodie and had released videos instantly, which he felt was a terrible insult to him and agreed with the host of the interview that Sarkodie had being disrespectful.

“I did a song with him but he didn’t shoot the video but with a Nigerian, he did; what is he talking about,” he queried.

When asked why he didn’t shoot the music video with his own money, Shatta Said “The time I did the dancehall commando, I had nothing. If Sarkodie had something small he could have,” he said.

Shatta Wale is currently promoting his album dubbed, The Reign which is due to be released on October 13, 2018.

