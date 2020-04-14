According to the Ghanaian actress who is now a student at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), to acquire Masters Degree in International Relations and Diplomacy, the aid China is sending to Ghana is not free.

The actress’ comment comes after the country received some items from the Asian country to fight the virus in Ghana. The President during his sixth update on measures taken to contain the outbreak in Ghana used the opportunity to thank the Chinese government and called for more support and collaboration during the period.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Osei melts hearts with photos and sweet birthday message to Tracy

However, according to Yvonne Nelson, Ghana is going to pay heavily for these items and support from China, which has described as Ghana’s new colonial masters. Via a tweet, she said “The Aid Africa is getting isn't for free.....we will pay for it later....they will come and mine and mine and mine and mine and leave us hollow!!! For now, give way to our new colonial masters to save the day!”

See her tweets below as she shares her thoughts on the China-Ghana relationship.