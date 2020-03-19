Today (Thursday, March 19), the Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced that two more people have tested positive to the coronavirus, bringing the total to 11 in the country.

According to the GHS, these new confirmed cases are coming from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Many Ghanaian celebrities have taken upon themselves to help fight the disease by sharing videos and texts containing safety tips about the disease via the various social media platforms.

To add to this, Criss Waddle has promised to deliver free hand sanitizers to fans who live in his community, Tema.

According to him, he will distribute free hand sanitizers to fans who are in need through courier services to help fight coronavirus in Ghana.

He made the promise through Twitter today. He said: “Pls if you live around Tema and you don’t have hand sanitizer or can’t afford one, let me know, I’m giving some away for free by delivery to help fight corona virus #COVID19Ghana.”