Court orders arrest of Ghanaian gospel musician Ohemaa Jacky

She was arrested and remanded into police custody for a week in September this year.

Ohemaa Jacky, who doubles as a blogger, also forged two Italian passports for the trader and her infant daughter, according to state prosecutors.

Ohemaa Jacky had been running adverts via social media, particularly Facebook, indicating to get voyaging international IDs and occupant character cards of each country inside the European Union (EU) at a charge.

The vocalist requested that an amount of €24,000 be paid into two separate financial balances bearing the name of one Afuah Serwaa Dwamena and another Bank account bearing the name of Lord Mens Enterprise.

The trader then, at that point, paid different totals adding up to €21,000 into the records given by the accused.

A complaint was lodged to the police leading to the gospel musician’s arrest on September 8.

A hunt led in the home of Ohemaa Jacky uncovered the two manufactured Italian visas and the fashioned Italian resident identity cards.

She was hit with two counts of defrauding by false pretence and forgery when she showed up under the watchful eye of the court directed by Ms Evelyn Asamoah.