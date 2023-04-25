Creative Industry is the only serious sector in Ghana yet overlooked – Bulldog

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Bulldog argued that the entertainment industry deserves critical attention and investment, as it is producing exports that are selling the country effectively.

“The entertainment sector is the only serious sector in Ghana, yet we are still importing tomatoes, chicken, and toothpicks. We don’t import music. We are producing more music and these other industries are not,” he said.

Bulldog supported the view of fellow Ghanaian musician Dada Hafco, who argued that the culture and creative industries hold greater potential for the country than sports.

Dada Hafco, worried about the nation’s lackadaisical attitude towards the arts, told Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z that if more resources were pumped into the arts, Ghana would make bigger gains.

Bulldog further criticized the government's investment in football, arguing that it has not yielded the desired results. He suggested that the government should invest in the creative space since it has the potential to generate revenue compared to other sectors.

He explained that the government, especially the Agricultural Ministry is still importing basic foods meanwhile Ghana has vast land to produce lots of these foodstuffs.

“Nurses finish their school and fly to London to work… they should take the creative industry seriously. I think only the armed forces are good like us because they have maintained peace. It’s a very serious discussion.

“The agricultural sector and others are all joking… none of them is working… if we are importing all these then what is the Agricultural sector doing for production?”