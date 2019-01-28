People around the world have lost trust and confidence in journalists and the media, and Ghana is no exception. It’s a simple case – journalists are not living up to their tasks.

Many Ghanaians including public figures and stars are no more buying or subscribing to what journalists and the media sell because their products lack journalistic values. They throw whatever they gather into the crowd (audience) and expect them to grab without questioning.

It’s sad that Ghanaians have lost trust in journalists, which is dangerous for the fast-growing industry.

This is why musician Criss Waddle is the latest star to be mad at journalists, bloggers and TV/radio presenters.

For him, interviews, which are hunted by hundreds of rising and mainstream stars day in, day out, is no more important to him and his career. Because they are ‘boring’.

He tweeted on Saturday, January 26 (unedited): “I hardly grant interviews cus it’s always boring... so when is the album coming out? Who did you feature on it? What should ur fans expect from u? What do u do aside music? Thank u very much for coming, we hope to have u here next time ah ah ah GHANA.”

It’s very intelligible; Criss has come to realise the same old formats journalists use when it comes to interviews.

His statement attracted insults from fans and some journalists who felt offended. Even Giovanni Caleb sarcastically asked him to teach journalists what to ask. But that was totally unnecessary.

I have always disagreed with Criss Waddle, but this time, he won and I am ashamed. He is perfectly right about Ghanaian journalists and their boring interviews, and I can attest to this.

Most interviews conducted by Ghanaian journalists and presenters which I have listened lack creativity. They limit the interview to the old formats: cliché questionnaires.

One of the best interviews I have listened so far has to be the late E.T Mensah’s first interview in the United States of America on V.O.A (Voice of America).

In the first 5 minutes into the interview, the presenter Leo Sarkisian gave a brief history about the Accra Orchestra and The Tempos band. He went ahead to even mention a long list of instrumentalists on The Tempos band.

E.T Mensah, obviously blown, asked the interviewer: “Where did you get all these list from? Wonderful!”

This is what most Ghanaian journalists, bloggers and presenters lack. They are full of themselves, complacent and hate to research prior to interviews.

Most of them are always about ratings and sensationalised headlines. They care less about getting expert views from these stars and public figures.

When Dagbon hasn’t seen peace in 17 years, a journalist deemed it appropriate to discuss Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II’s ‘expensive’ Rolex watch and new Jaguar car.

A few weeks ago, actress Yvonne Okoro was asked on an early morning show if she had ever recorded a sextape.

The other time, up and coming actress Xandy Kamel was asked on TV to remove her pants. Appalling. Right?

Meanwhile, prominent people like Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is accusing Ghanaian actors of being less creative hence the ‘dying’ of the movie industry.

Yvonne Nelson has travelled around the world and has seen the dynamics and true nature of the movie industry. She could provide some expert views on why our industry is dying and what can be done to regain its glory.

But listeners were rather served, a raw bedroom talks instead of what they subscribed for.

Don’t get me wrong when I said they were not served what they subscribed for. This has been going on for a long time and we, the journalists, have failed to accept and change our tactics and approach.

Most Ghanaian journalists tend to give their audience what they (the journalists) think can ‘fly’ or can gain traction and reactions without considering two of the vital values of journalism: to inform and educate.

Just like the American writer Walter Lippmann said: “Human behaviour is stimulated by the person's pseudo-environment (which comes from the media) and then is acted upon in the real world.”

We tend to focus on what is not needed than what is actually needed. Every journalist wants to be popular by placing emphasis on sensationalised content. We don’t consider the backgrounds of our audience – we just focus on what we think people will enjoy reading.

We are to blame for all the trust people have lost in us and our job.

In reality, Criss Waddle confirmed one important thing – Karl Marx’s powerful quote: “He who owns the means of production controls the means of mental production”.

It is up to us to improve our approach to news, adopt the proper news values and stick to the principles of journalism.

Research, research, research!