The “Ayoo” hitmaker who was lucky to skip this sham due to communication breakdown on the part of his management is trolling Sarkodie and D-Black for falling for the scam.

Shatta Wale, in a live Facebook streaming video yesterday, said the celebrities and dignitaries who received the fake awards paid GHC1,000 each.

He, however, indicated the D-Black paid extra, going as far as paying GHC5,000 and even helping the Dr Kwame Fordjour (Dr UN) to organise the ceremony.

According to Shatta Wale, D-Black did this out of greed and his love for awards – despite receiving a lot of prestigious awards in his career as a musician and an entrepreneur.

“What advice did you give to D-Black to pay GHC5,000 for the award? So that he can win five awards?” Shatta Wale asked D-Black’s management.

“I don’t understand why he has to pay GHC5,000 for this flask (referring to cocktail shaker). You alone want to buy five flasks. Why?” he asked.

Sarkodie, D-Black, DJ Black, Nathaniel Attoh, Chairman Wontumi, Johnnie Hughes Breford and Berla Mundi of TV3, and other dignitaries were awarded on Friday, August 28, 2020 under the scheme ‘7th Global Leadership and Presidential Award’.

The organisers claimed the award was created under the auspices of Kofi Annan Peace Keeping Centre and the United Nations.

Most of them celebrated this success on their social media with long, shady captions.

However, investigations by social media users and a few journalists confirmed that the award scheme – founded by one Dr Kwame Fordjour – had no credibility and the founder had no link with the United Nations nor Kofi Annan.

Kwame Fordjour responded to the allegations, saying he has received threats and that people ‘calling us fake when you don't know the rules is not the best.’

