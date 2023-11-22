ADVERTISEMENT
Da’ Hammer quits A1 Bread role, announces musical comeback with ‘Upper Echelon’

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian beatmaker and Music Producer, Hammer of the Last 2 Music Group, has announced his departure from his day job as Managing Partner and Head of Sales/Marketing at A1 Bread Factory, signaling a return to the music production business.

Da Hammer
Da Hammer

The influential music producer had previously stepped back from the music scene to take on an entrepreneurial role at the renowned A1 Bread Factory.

Da Hammer
Da Hammer Da Hammer Pulse Ghana

In an announcement on his official Facebook page, Da Hammer explained that, after careful consideration and involvement in various projects, he concluded that the best course of action is to resign from his position at the bread-making factory and re-enter the realm of beat making.

He added that his resignation is not a disassociation from the A1 brand because he still stands as an equity shareholder with the company.

Hammer also revealed his reason for the resignation as one that will allow him to focus on a music compilation project which was started in August 2023. According to him, the project was to be released in April 2023 but due to his inability to balance his day job and his creative process.

Da-Hammer-1
Da-Hammer-1 Da-Hammer-1 Pulse Ghana

“The problem is, this album’s completion has become protracted due to my trying to balance the demands of my creative process and my day job as Managing Partner and Head of Sales/Marketing at A1 Bread, all whilst simultaneously trying to manage RedEye’s comeback album as well… so I had to make a decision”, he stated.

He further mentioned that, his return to the music production will also not affect his retail and distribution deal with Ekumfi Juice due to the less demanding nature of his role in the business. He announced that Ghanaians should anticipate his new album in 2024 titled ‘Echelon’.

“Ekumfi Juice, on the other hand, isn’t as demanding because we’re only key distributors of the brand; thus, the team will continue serving you the best pineapple juice in the world today. Look out for my new album ‘Upper Echelon’ in early 2024,” he added.

Hammer is known for the breakthrough and success stories of notable Ghanaian music exports like Obrafour, Tinny, Sarkodie, Kwaw Kese, Edem and Okra.

Hammer leaves A1 Bread Factory day job; announces return to music
Hammer leaves A1 Bread Factory day job; announces return to music Hammer leaves A1 Bread Factory day job; announces return to music Pulse Ghana
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

