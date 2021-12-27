RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Dancehall star Beenie Man allegedly arrested by Ghanaian National Security operatives

Evans Annang

Jamaican Dancehall legend Beenie Man is allegedly in the grips of National Security operatives.

According to a report by Ghanaweekend.com, he was arrested for providing a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

The music superstar arrived in Accra to support Ghana’s Stonebwoy during his Bhim Nation concert last week.

Beenie Man allegedly tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Ghana on 19th December, 2021, and was quarantined.

However, he was seen going round for interviews ahead of Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert which was held on 21st December 2021 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

He is alleged to have produced a fake clearance certificate from the Ghana Health Service, which has become a subject of investigations by Ghanaian security officials.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

