According to a report by Ghanaweekend.com, he was arrested for providing a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.
Dancehall star Beenie Man allegedly arrested by Ghanaian National Security operatives
Jamaican Dancehall legend Beenie Man is allegedly in the grips of National Security operatives.
The music superstar arrived in Accra to support Ghana’s Stonebwoy during his Bhim Nation concert last week.
Beenie Man allegedly tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Ghana on 19th December, 2021, and was quarantined.
However, he was seen going round for interviews ahead of Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert which was held on 21st December 2021 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.
He is alleged to have produced a fake clearance certificate from the Ghana Health Service, which has become a subject of investigations by Ghanaian security officials.
